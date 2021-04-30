Keerthy Suresh Mourns KV Anand's Death; Calls It A 'very Disheartening News'

Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram account to mourn the demise of Tamil director KV Anand. In the post, she shared his picture and wrote an emotional caption where she mentions that he was a distinguished cinematographer. It reads, "Very disheartening news to wake up to K.V. Anand sir's demise. A distinguished cinematographer and director who excelled in his craft, we have immense respect for every contribution you have made for Indian Cinema. #RIPKVAnand sir, my prayers are with you and your family." The comment section is filled with her fans leaving the "RIP" messages. Check it out.

Keerthy Suresh mourns KV Anand's death

(Image Courtesy: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post)

KV Anand breathes his last

Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand breathed his last on April 30 at 3 am in morning following a heart attack. The 54-year-old director reportedly felt a sharp pain in his chest on April 29 night and drove the car all by himself to the hospital nearby. After the news of his death surfaced, various celebrities paid tribute to the director. Actors like Allu Arjun, Khusbu, Music director D Imman and many more took to their social media accounts to mourn his death. Fans all around the world couldn't believe the news and were shocked to know about the demise.

kv anand was really one of the best cinematographers/directors in the industry, his movies always got us thinking. rip ðŸ¥€ pic.twitter.com/biKjBb0BiX — wannabe a woodpecker (@coolhuncoolhun) April 30, 2021

im honestly in shock ðŸ’” — wannabe a woodpecker (@coolhuncoolhun) April 30, 2021

A look at KV Anand's movies

He started his career as a photojournalist, joined cinematographer P.C. Sreeram as his assistant, and went on to work in several films with him. Anand made his debut as a cinematographer with the Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath which features Mohanlal. He also won a National Award for Best Cinematography.

In 2009, he made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Ayan starring Suriya. Anand then went on to direct films with actors like Suriya, Dhanush, and Vijay Sethupathi as leads. He was also the founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC). As a cinematographer, Anand had last collaborated with director Shankar for the Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji. However, his subsequent films, Maattrraan, Anegan, and Kavan received mixed reviews. KV Anand's last directorial venture was Kaappaan, which starred Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, and Poorna and it was released in the year 2017.

Promo Image Source: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.