Keerthy Suresh Reacts To Questions Of Her Bollywood Debut | Watch

Keerthy Suresh is a renowned actress who works predominantly in Tamil and Telugu language films. After creating waves in the South Indian film industry, the National Award-winning actress is all set to enter the Bollywood industry. As per reports, the actress will be featured in an entertainer film helmed by filmmaker Atlee.

3 things you need to know

Keerthy Suresh is likely to make her Bollywood debut.

Reportedly, she will be sharing a screen with actor Varun Dhawan.

The Dasara actress recently arrived in Mumbai to begin shooting for the film.

Keerthy Suresh reacts to her Bollywood debut

Keerthy Suresh was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport where the shutterbugs teased her about her Bollywood debut. The paparazzi encircled the actress and began to quiz her about her upcoming film. The Bhola Shankar actress was quick to respond and said, "You will know about this tomorrow," while flashing her smile for the cameras.

The Dasara actress further expressed gratitude and thanked the paparazzi for their constant love and support. For those unversed, it was reported that Keerthy Suresh will be making her debut in Bollywood opposite Varun Dhawan and the movie would be directed by Kalees, who had earlier directed Kee and VD18. As per reports, the movie can be a remake of the Tamil hit film titled Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the details and the announcement are still under wraps.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Keerthy Suresh will be playing the leading lady in the film titled Raghu Thatha. The movie will be directed by Suman Kumar and will be backed by Hombale Films, who bankrolled KGF. She will also be featured in the film Kannivedi and Bhola Shankar. The project will also feature megastar Chiranjeevi as the main lead.