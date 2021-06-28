Keerthy Suresh Shares Peek Into 'picture-perfect Sunday' As She Cuddles Her Furry Friend

Actor Keerthy Suresh of the Rang De fame is a dog lover and her social media feed is proof of the same. The actor often shares pictures with her furry companion Nyke on Instagram. On Sunday, June 27, the actor shared an adorable picture with her Shih Tzu.

Keerthy Suresh shares a peek into "picture-perfect Sunday"

Taking to Instagram, the Miss India actor shared a picture in which she can be seen laying cosily on her couch while her pet dog Nyke is seated comfortably on her belly. The picture is a happy one, as Keerthy can be seen with all smiles on her face, with a black and white checkered duvet covering the lower half of her body. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Picture perfect Sunday!" in the caption. Take a look:

Netizens are all hearts for Keerthy Suresh's latest photo

Fans of the actor found the picture pawdorable and took to the comments section of the post to drop heart and starstruck emojis. Celebs like Munna Simon and Chakir Hussain also reacted to the picture with some emojis. Many users also commented "cuties" and "awww" on the post as well. Check it out:

A glimpse into Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

The actor is an avid social media user and often documents her travels, pictures and videos related to films and pictures with her pet on Instagram. A week ago, on International Pet's Day, the actor celebrated the occasion by going to the beach with her furry friend and enjoying on the shores. Calling Nyke, the perfect companion, the actor shared a series of pictures of their day spent well.

The actor is an ardent fan of Thalapathy Vijay and on his birthday, shared a video of her dancing to the tunes of his song Aal Thotta Bhoopathi Nanada with dancer Pawan Alex. Her entertaining dance video garnered a lot of positive responses on the internet.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Rang De which released in March 2021. The actor has a movie with Rajnikanth titled Annaatthe in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Mahesh Babu and opposite Tovino Thomas in the movie Vaashi. Keerthy will also be starring in director Selvaraghavan acting debut film, Saani Kaayidham.

