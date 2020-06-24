Keerthy Suresh Will Be Seen In A Leading Role Alongside Nithiin In 'Power Peta'

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and accomplished actors from the South Indian film industry. In recent years, she has proved her worth as an actor by winning the National Award for her performance in the film Mahanati. Apart from this, she has also given several commercial hits like Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Rajini Murugan, Remo, and Sarkar. It was recently reported that she has been selected for a role in Nithiin led political thriller Power Peta. Read here to know more about it

Keerthy Suresh to be seen in Power Peta

Recent reports state that Keerthy Suresh may have landed a part in a new Telugu film. In a report by a leading daily, it was mentioned that the film is a political thriller and will begin to shoot. The film will also South Indian star Nithiin. He will have a complex role in the film, and Keerthy Suresh's role will have a lot of gravitas and will give the movie its emotional arc.

This will be the second collaboration of the duo. They were last seen together in Rang De which was directed by Venky Atluri. It was also reported that 30% of the film's shoot is pending. Even before the first film was complete, the duo joined hands for a second film.

Recently Keerthy Suresh's Penguin released on a popular OTT platform and this is the first major Telugu-Tamil film that has got a direct OTT release. Directed by debut director Eashvar Karthic, this film is being loved by the fans. But netizens have taken to the internet and are claiming that the climax of the film has an uncanny resemblance to the film Hit which released in theatres just before the lockdown, in February. Take a look at fans' tweets here.

#Penguin

Quite average !! How many of you think that Penguin's twists and turns and the motive of the culprit is similar to FORENSIC and HIT:THE FIRST CASE ?

Interval block - Forensic

Climax culprit motive - Hit:The First Case

Another twist in the tale is similar to FORENSIC. — Sibabrata Celluloid (@sibabrata_roy) June 18, 2020

The film Hit was directed by debutant director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and it starred Vishwak as a cop. Hit also was a film with a lot of ups and downs in its plot. As per reports, Penguin's protagonist was also very worried and upset like the protagonist of Hit. It was also reported that like Hit, Penguin's antagonist also has a depraved mindset in the climax. The only difference in the films was that Hit was a film about a cop and Penguin was a film about the struggles of a mother and her emotional decisions. This is what has made the fans point out the strong similarities between the climax moments of the two movies.

