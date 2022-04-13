Kerala Actress Assault Case: Dileep's Wife Kavya Madhavan Summoned For Interrogation

The Kerala Police Crime Branch has issued a notice to Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan in the 2017 assault case. Her husband, Dileep, is the eighth accused in the case, and is out on bail after arrest in 2018. She has been asked to appear before the police on Wednesday.

Dileep's brother Anoop and brother-in-law Suraj have also been summoned for interrogation on Wednesday.

Kavya Madhavan, as per ANI, has been issued a notice by the Kerala Police Crime Branch to appear for questioning on Wednesday. Dileep's brother Anoop, and his brother-in-law Sooraj have also been issued notices to appear at the Aluva Police Club.

The Crime Branch had been ordered by the Kerala High Court to complete investigation in the case by April 15.

The order was passed by the court at the time of hearing Dileep's plea to quash further investigation in the 'Actress assault' case.

Among other developments in the case was when the Thilakkam star's plea to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation and dismiss the First Information Report against him was quashed.

Dileep was investigated by the police late last month, along with director Balachandra Kumar, who has alleged that the former watched a video of the alleged assault.

Actress assault case

A well-known actor, who primarily worked in the Malayalam film industry, as well as in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted, after a group of men entered her vehicle forcefully and molested her in a moving car for nearly two hours when she was on her way to Kochi on February 17, 2017.

As a result, actor Dileep was arrested by the Kerala Police on July 10, 2017. However, he was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on October 3, 2017.

Pulsar Suni is the prime accused in the case and was arrested a week after the incident. He is still in jail and was denied bail by the Kerala High Court last month. He moved the Supreme Court for bail last week.

The assaulted actress broke her silence in the case five years later, in January this year.