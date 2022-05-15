Ketaki Chitale Sent To Police Custody Till May 18 Over Controversial Post On NCP Chief

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested for alleging sharing a controversial post against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, has been remanded to police custody till May 18.

On Sunday, Ketaki Chitale was produced at the Thane Sessions Court, after which she was sent to police custody till May 18. The actress didn't hire any lawyer and argued for herself in court.

Five cases have been registered against the artiste at Bhoiwada Police Station under IPC sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 500 (defamation), 501 ( Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provoca­tion to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace,) 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

A day before on May 14, actress Ketaki Chitale was taken into custody by Thane Police for her alleged derogatory post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The Facebook post was purportedly written by someone else and was reposted by the young actor who has appeared in several Marathi serials. The post apparently did not mention any names but contained the surname 'Pawar' and the age of 80. Many were quick to take notice of the same as the NCP patriarch is 81 years old.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray slammed her for taking the 'tradition of Maharashtra to a lower level' through her post allegedly targeting the senior politician.

Subsequently, Nationalist Congress Party leaders as well as the NCP Pune unit demanded strict against her. In another development, ink was thrown at her by NCP workers during her visit to the police station. The incident took place when she was being escorted to the car by police personnel while walking out of the police station after her arrest.

