'KGF 2' Actor Yash, Radhika Pandit Share Glimpses Of Their Sparkling New Year's Eve; Watch

KGF 2 actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit often share glimpses from their life on social media and give their fans couple goals. They did not fail to do the same with their New Year post, as Radhika shared a video of herself enjoying a firework show, and was later joined by her husband, whom she called her 'personal DOP'. A few weeks ago, the couple celebrated five years of their marriage and penned down adorable notes for each other.

Glimpse into Yash and Radhika Pandit's New Year

Radhika Pandit headed to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a clip of herself against a backdrop of beautiful fireworks in the dark sky. She the video progressed, fans saw Yash appear in the frame as well, and the duo enjoyed the firework show. She wrote, "Wishing everyone a year filled with happiness, joy, excitement, good health and all things nice ✨" She also called Yash her 'personal DOP' and penned down, "P.S: If I managed to get my personal DOP in the frame. Looks like it's going to be a great year 😜 HAPPY 2022 everyone ❤️"

The happy couple first crossed paths on the sets of their television serial Nandagokula in 2007. They started dating after that but kept their relationship away from the public eye for a long time. They then got engaged in August 2016 and finally tied the knot in December in a private ceremony. The couple also shares two children together and welcomes their first daughter into the world in 2018 and named her Ayra. Their son, Yatharv was then born in October 2019.

On the occasion of their fifth anniversary, Radhika posted a dreamy picture of her with her husband and penned down a quote by Beau Taplin that read, "Somebody who betters you. Somebody who inspires and encourages you in love and in life, who pushed you towards dreams and goals you'd otherwise ignore, who selflessly sacrifice their time helping you become a courageous, well rounded happy human being. That's SACRED. You hold on to a love like that."

(Image: Instagram/@iamradhikapandit)