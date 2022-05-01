'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections, Day 17: Yash Starrer Breaks Several Records

South star Yash has managed to impress the audience with his impeccable performance in the highly talked about film KGF: Chapter 2. The actioner is a sequel to the 2018 movie KGF that chronicles the jouney of Rocky and how he overtakes KGF. The Prashanth Neel directorial venture is receiving a terrific response from the audience as well as the critics alike.

The film bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run and has managed to mint some whopping numbers. Moreover, it has recorded an unprecedented growth in its business at the box office.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collections Day 17

The Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 received a thunderous response at the box office and is ruling the ticket windows ever since it was released. The film's engaging storyline and positive word of mouth acted as a catalyst in making it an all-time blockbuster. As per the reports of Sacnilk, KGF 2 performed well in its first 16 days at the box office and earned ₹ 692.00 crore India net. Talking about the day 17 box office collections, the early estimates suggest that the actioner minted around 17 crore India net on its seventeenth day for all languages. Reports, also suggest that the Hindi version collected around 7 crore and in Karnataka it managed to collect around 5 crore whereas, in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu it collected around 2.50 crore and 3.50 crore respectively.

As per film analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan it has emerged as the fourth highest grossing Indian movie, beating Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Here take a look at his tweet-

#KGF2 with ₹971.52 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] to become the FOURTH highest grossing Indian movie. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 30, 2022

More about KGF 2 Chapter 2

The Prashanth Neel directorial project sees Sanjay Dutt playing the fierce role of Adheera and Raveena Tandon portraying politician Ramika Sen. The sequel also stars Sreenidhi Shetty reprising her role as Rocky's love interest. The film premiered on April 14, 2022, across the world. The first instalment of the film franchise concluded with Rocky conquering the Kolar Gold Fields after eliminating its supreme leader Garuda and the second part follows events after that. The movie faced several delays in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and was released theatrically in Hindi, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan