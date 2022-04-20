KGF 2: Fans Complain About High Volume, Makers Respond By Sending Fresh Prints To Theatres

Apart from being high on action stunts and powerful performance, Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 has been roaring at the box office. The film created history after it witnessed a grand opening on April 14 and since then there is no stopping for the film. Though there were moviegoers who loved the film’s plot and action, however, there were viewers who had complaints about an aspect of the film.

With heavy VFX and high octane action stunts, the volume of the film tends to increase a lot in theatres. A lot of patrons have complained that the film is too loud, with many calling it the loudest film that they have seen in their lives. Several exhibitors across the country got complaints and also requested that the volume be lowered.

KGF 2 makers receive complaints from moviegoers

Taking note of the complaints that the makers have received till now, they decided to send revised prints of KGF - Chapter 2. If all goes well, from April 20, viewers will be able to enjoy the film without any sound issues. A source close to Bollywood Hungama opened up about the same and said that the sound is unusually loud in KGF - Chapter 2 and a few exhibitors adjusted the volume on their own but couldn’t lower it much as then. The source added that lowering the sound of the film would become difficult to comprehend.

The source towards the end said that there were reports of angry moviegoers complaining to the duty managers about the high decibels. The makers have rectified the problem by dispatching new prints The theatres are now playing the new version.

Meanwhile, the anticipation of the film accumulated in the past four years was reflected in the thunderous response of the moviegoers at the ticket window as the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 ended up emerging all-time highest Hindi dubbed grosser beating SS Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion. Moreover, it has also raked in over Rs 500 crore across the world.

KGF 2 has landed the second position at the global box office after Eddie Redmayne's Fantastic Beasts 3. As per movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark across the world on its fourth day and crossed the $4M mark at the US box office. Apart from Yash, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in significant roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheNameIsYash/Unsplash