'KGF 2' On OTT: Check Release Date, Time, Streaming Platform Of Yash-starrer Action Drama

Sandalwood star Yash-led gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2 has broken a slew of records at the box office while living up to the expectations of moviegoers. From high-octane action stunts and massy one-liners to spectacular background score, the film proved to be a visual treat. After receiving tremendous response post the theatrical run, the Prashanth Neel directorial is all set for its Over-The-Top release.

The movie, bankrolled by Hombale Films, will be available to its subscribers in five languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The period action drama is a sequel to Yash's 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1.

Where and when to watch KGF: Chapter 2?

The action thriller film is slated to release on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 3. While announcing the film, the streaming platform wrote, "Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! #KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3.”

The streamer took to Twitter and announced the exciting news for those who could not experience the big-screen magic. The multilingual movie was released in theatres across the country in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi on April 14.

Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! 🔥#KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3 pic.twitter.com/m2dAaqxomE — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 31, 2022

What time is KGF: Chapter 2 expected to release on OTT?

There is no specific time mentioned by the streaming platform regarding the exact time of its OTT release. However, looking at the popularity of the film, it is likely that the period action drama will release at midnight. The story of the film revolves around the protagonist Yash, who plays the role of Rocky an orphan who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Apart from Yash, actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist as might Adheera also left fans stunned with his stupendous act. Actor Raveena Tandon left no stone unturned to impress all with her charismatic on-screen presence as Ramika Sen.

"His name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfill his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil, and Ramika Sen," the official synopsis of the movie read.