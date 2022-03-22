'KGF 2' Star Yash Invites Art From Fans To Be Included In Film's Promotional Events

Touted as one of the most highly anticipated films of this year, the crime drama KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release on April 14, 2022, after facing a number of setbacks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KGF sequel will unfold the story of Yash's character Rocky and his tumultuous path to attain the ultimate power and control. Apart from Yash, the Prashanth Neel directorial also features Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj among others.

With the release date inching closer, the makers of the flick are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz around the venture. This move is considered necessary as competition at the box office fiercely grows with films like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Vijay's Beast releasing at the same time. Adding to their promotional activities, actor Yash recently announced a unique activity that will include the ardent fans of the film.

'KGF 2' new promotional event to include fan art

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Yash extended his gratitude towards fans who poured unconditional love into the film and patiently waited for the sequel. Saying that the second film has become even more special, the actor further announced a special event that will include the fans and their talent in promoting KGF Chapter 2.

He wrote, ''This film truly belongs to each one of you and it's only fitting that you become a huge part of our promotional journey. For the first time in Indian cinema, we will be promoting our film via hoardings with art created by you. Starting today... we invite you to share your Rocky bhai artwork with us which will become a part of our film's main publicity campaign (sic)," adding, ''A film is nothing without the fans and with this, we hope you join us in putting Rocky on the world map... because all he wants is DUNIYA! (sic)".

Yash captioned the post by writing, ''This one is for all the fans out there...#RockyBhaiFandom #KGFFandom #Monster (sic)." In no time, the post received a thunderous response as fans expressed their excitement to have gotten an opportunity to indirectly become a part of the movie.

