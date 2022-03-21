Last Updated:

'KGF Chapter 2's 'Toofan' Trends On Twitter; Netizens Say They Cannot 'wait For The Film'

The makers of 'KGF Chapter 2' recently unveiled the song 'Toofan' and its lyrical video, which has already created a buzz among the viewers.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
KGF Chapter 2

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash


The upcoming crime drama KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The Prashanth Neel directorial faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are waiting for over four years to watch where Rocky's fate will take him and how his story will further unfold. While the film is now a few weeks away, the makers of the movie are keeping its viewers engaged with continuous updates. They recently unveiled the song Toofan and its lyrical video, which has already created a buzz among the viewers.

The makers of KGF Chapter 2 recently released the lyrical video of its track Toofan. A large ensemble of singers sang the song, which included Mohan Krishna, Brijesh Shandilya, Laxman Datta Naik, Santhosh Venky, Saaj Bhatt, Sachin Basrur, Sandesh Datta Naik, Puneeth Rudranag, Ravi Basrur and Priyanka Bharali. It also included child singers - Raksha Kamath, Giridhar Kamath, Sinchana Kamath, Bharath Bhat, Nishanth Kini, Avani Bhat, Anagha Nayak, Swathi Kamath, Keerthana Basrur and Sivanand Nayak. Soon after the track was unveiled, the social media platform Twitter saw it trending. Here is how fans are reacting to the track.

KGF 2's Toofan Twitter review

The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from fans. A Twitter user wrote, "Ultimate repeat value ide song Alli that ' Rock Rock Rocky' part and the trademark trumpets are just amazing!! Liked the usage of Chande instrument throughout the song:)) Started with a banggggg!!" Another one had the same thing to say as the user penned, "Yes Bose @TheNameIsYash is Here to Rule The World Next ATBB Loading Level Up."

Many expressed their eagerness to watch the upcoming movie. A fan wrote, "Toofan song from KGF Chapter 2 Goosebumpsss Yash & Prashant Neel Combo is back with a bang First Day First Show !! It will recreate all existing records DAY 1." "an undisputed mass elevation of a hero that ever happened in Indian movies, that I am still a fan of even after watching it dozens of times "ROCKY" eagerly waiting for #KGFChapter2" added another one. KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to hit the theatres on April 14. The film will See Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash

Tags: KGF Chapter 2, Toofan, Yash
First Published:
