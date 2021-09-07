KGF Actor Yash Hails Sanjay Dutt's Cancer Battle: 'He Fought Death & Came Back Victorious'

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film has been the talk of the town ever since its first instalment came out as a blockbuster film in 2018. The second chapter stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film would mark Sanjay Dutt return to the big screens after his cancer battle. While all eyes are on the upcoming sequel, the lead Yash recently opened up about his experience of sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt.

Yash shares his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt

As per a report by Free Press Journal, KGF fame Yash admires Sanjay Dutt for his battle against cancer. When asked about his experience of working with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Yash called him their "resident warrior." Hailing the actor for his cancer battle, Yash said he fought against death and returned with a victory. Yash and Sanjay Dutt will have equal screen space in the upcoming magnum opus.

As per the report, a source close to the development revealed that despite Yash being the big star in the KGF franchise, Sanjay Dutt would be given an equal amount of importance in the film. The Bollywood actor also shares several major scenes with Yash, including a climactic fighting sequence. Moreover, Sanjay Dutt did all his stunts by himself despite being just recovered from a life-threatening disease. Both Prashanth Neel and Yash want to give Sanjay Dutt the prominence, which he deserves.

Details about KGF: Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is a PAN India film and the sequel of the 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash in the lead role of a Mumbai criminal named Rocky, who aspires to gain more power after eliminating a prominent gangster Garuda. However, despite his background, Rocky still fights for the poor and tries to live as per his late mother's values. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to essay the role of Adheera, the co-lead and main antagonist in the film, the character, which given multiple mentions in the first instalment. After several delays, the film is set to hit the theatres on April 22, 2022.

Sanjay Dutt's association with the film was announced on the actor's birthday in 2020. He unveiled his official poster and thanked the film's team for their love and support. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support!." The film also has Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role.

IMAGE: YASH AND SANJAY DUTT'S INSATGRAM