'KGF: Chapter 2' Bowls Shehnaaz Gill Over; Actor Shares What She Loved Most In Action Film

It's not just the audiences who are having an enjoyable time after watching the recently released KGF: Chapter 2, a celebrity too has been massively impressed. Kangana Ranaut calling the lead star Yash as her 'favourite' and R Madhavan extending a message of congratulations to the team was an indication of the attention that the stars were receiving.

The latest celebrity to shower praises on the film was Shehnaaz Gill. The actor sent a special note to praise the film, highlighting the action sequences and the performances of the stars.

Shehnaaz Gill praises KGF: Chapter 2

Shehnaaz started her message with 'congratulations' and expressed her love, on Twitter. She then tagged Yash and wrote, 'loved the violence', before adding 'peace out.'

The Bigg Boss 13 star also tagged the other members of the cast, like Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of the antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon, who enacts the part of a Prime Minister Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty, wife of the character Rocky Bhai, played by Yash.

She also tagged the director of the film, Prashanth Neel and used words like 'hats off' and 'great job' for the team.

Yash also replied to the post and thanked her for the praise.

Thank you 😊 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 16, 2022

Earlier, R Madhavan had also congratulated Yash and stated that he felt 'proud and happy' about the 'awesome reviews' for the film. He sent hugs to the team and asked them to 'rock it.'

KGF: Chapter 2 continues impressive run at box office

KGF: Chapter 2 took a mammoth opening at the box office upon its release on Thursday. The film minted a whopping Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day in India.

The major highlight was the action film going on to beat the record held by War for the highest-opening day figure for a Hindi-language release. It earned Rs 53.95 crore for the Hindi version, while War had collected Rs 51. 60 crore.

On Day 2, the film collected Rs 46.79 crore for the Hindi version to hit the Rs 100-crore within the first two days itself. The film was thus likely to cross the Rs 200-crore mark across the nation for all versions included after the final figures for the second day would emerge.