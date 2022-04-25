‘KGF: Chapter 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Yash's Film Crosses Rs 900 Cr Mark Globally

One of the most awaited films of the year, KGF: Chapter 2 hit the theatres across the globe on April 14, 2022. The film is the sequel to the 2019 movie that narrated the story of Rocky, a dangerous criminal who was feared by many. The movie faced several delays in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it created a massive buzz among the viewers and is now eyeing Rs 1000 crores at the worldwide box office.

It is safe to say that KGF: Chapter 2 has taken the Indian box office by storm. The film broke several records with its opening and reached various milestones in a few days. The film minted over Rs 750 crores globally in its first week and is now looking forward to reaching its dream score of Rs 1000 crores. Here is how the film performed on its Day 11, Sunday, April 24.

KGF 2 box office collections day 11

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF 2 saw immense growth during the last weekend. According to Comscore, the film's global box office chart for the weekend revealed that it reached Rs 880 crores on Sunday, April 24. However, the scores did not include North America's collection since the previous weekend. Including those numbers, KGF: Chapter 2 has minted over Rs 900 crores. Seemingly the film is on its way to reaching its dream collection of Rs 1000 crores.

As you can see in the chart below, @comscore hasn't included domestic (North America) Box office data since last weekend for #KGFChapter2



If we include that, #KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 900 crs.. https://t.co/IlQn9O9jIR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 25, 2022

The weekend, April 22 to 24, came out to be a successful one for the Prashanth Neel directorial. The film topped every metro and state in the country on the weekend ever since its release.

For the first time since release, #KGFChapter2 has topped every metro and every state in #India for the weekend (Apr 22nd - 24th) Box Office..



Last weekend, it was No.2 in #Chennai and TN.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 25, 2022

As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of KGF 2 entered the Rs 300 crores club on April 24, 2022. The film is giving tough competition to its competitors after crossing the benchmark. It is now expected to also compete with Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 releasing on April 29.

More about KGF 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2018 action thriller helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film follows Yash's gangster avatar Rocky, the most dangerous criminal who was feared by many mobs. The first instalment of the film franchise concluded with Rocky conquering the Kolar Gold Fields after eliminating its supreme leader Garuda. The film also sees Sanjay Dutt playing the fierce role of Adheera and Raveena Tandon portraying politician Ramika Sen. The film also sees Sreenidhi Shetty reprise her role as Rocky's love interest. The film premiered on April 14, 2022, across the world.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash