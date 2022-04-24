Last Updated:

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ Box Office Collections Day 10: Yash Starrer Continues Its Winning Streak

'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collection, Day 10: Yash's action thriller is continuing its monstrous run, having minted more than Rs 800 crore worldwide.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
KGF: Chapter 2

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THENAMEISYASH


Yash's action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 has undoubtedly become of the biggest hits in recent times, minting over Rs 750 crores globally just in its first week. The Prashanth Neel directorial will now be getting intense competition from Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, however, trade analysts are predicting the film will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark soon. On its 10th day, the film has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark, with the Hindi version alone minting somewhere around  Rs 300 crore. 

KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collections Day 10

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film will soon become the 10th project to swim past the Rs 300 crore mark for the Hindi version. While the Friday collections for the same were 11.56 crore, on Saturday it earned 18.25 crore. The total Hindi collections now stand at Rs 298.44 crore. 

KGF 2 has already become the highest-grossing film in the Hindi belt since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now headed towards overtaking the lifetime collections of blockbuster hits like Dangal (Rs 375 crore) and the Hindi collection of Baahubali 2

For the unversed, the film has also been released in  Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam versions. It also stars  Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. 

Penning a gratitude note after the film's success, Sanjay Dutt, who essays the role of the antagonist Adheera, wrote, "There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it." He further thanked his fans, family and well-wishers. 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THENAMEISYASH)

Tags: KGF Chapter 2, KGF 2, KGF 2 box office collections day 10
First Published:
