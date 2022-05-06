'KGF Chapter 2' Box Office Collection Day 22: Yash-starrer On Its Way To Cross Rs 400 Mark

KGF: Chapter 2 was one of the most awaited Indian films of 2022. The movie marked the sequel to the 2019 film that starred Kannada actor Yash in the role of a fierce criminal Rocky. The movie saw how Rocky won over Kolar Gold Fields and became the most feared criminal of all time. As fans waited for the film's second part for a long time, it is receiving a lot of love from viewers. The movie is now all set to touch the Rs 400 crores benchmark solely with its Hindi version.

It has been over three weeks since KGF: Chapter 2 hit the theatres, and still, the film is giving competition to several new releases. The movie has not only impressed viewers but also critics with its commendable storyline. Here is how the film performed at the box office on Day 22.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collection Day 22

The craze surrounding KGF: Chapter 2 is being reflected in its box office collection as the Yash-starrer has managed to cross its dream collection of Rs 1000 crores globally. The film has minted some whopping figures despite coming to the end of its fourth-week run in the theatres.

As per Sacnilk.com, KGF: Chapter 2 is set to cross Rs 400 crores soon. The film's estimated collection on its 22nd day was around Rs 6 crores net in Hindi. The fourth Thursday collection of the film has now reached approximately Rs 398 crores net. The film is now in need of only Rs 2 crores to join the Rs 400 crore benchmark. The movie is currently the third-highest Hindi grosser of all time after Bahubali: The Conclusion and Aamir Khan's Dangal. On Day 21, the movie reached Rs 1084.37 crores at its worldwide box office collection.

More about KGF: Chapter 2

The Kannada-language period actioner is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and was released theatrically in Hindi, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt playing the fierce role of Adheera and Raveena Tandon portraying politician Ramika Sen.Sreenidhi Shetty, on the other hand, reprised her role as Rocky's love interest. After several postponements and delays, the film finally premiered on April 14, 2022, and since then is ruling the box office.

