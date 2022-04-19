KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash-starrer Hindi Version Hits Rs 200 Cr Club

KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a grand total at the box office! If the collections for the first five days are anything to go by, the movie is set to be one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema.

It has already touched a milestone that a majority of films fail to touch or take days to accomplish, as it entered the Rs 200-crore club in the span of just five days for the Hindi version. Overall, it has also reportedly crossed the Rs 400-crore club across India.

KGF: Chapter 2 day 5 box office collections

KGF: Chapter 2, as per a report on Box Office India, was set to collect around Rs 25 crore for the Hindi version on Monday, as per the early estimates. The first weekday is often termed as a 'test' for films as many that do well on the first-weekend drop significantly thereafter. The Yash-starer too opened big with collections of Rs 53.95 crore, the highest opening ever for a Hindi language film, followed by Rs 46.79 crore, Rs 42.90 crore, and Rs 50.35 crore over the next three days, to take the overall collections to Rs 193.99 crore in four days, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

However, unlike other films that fall drastically from Monday, KGF 2 had an 'outstanding' hold on its first weekday, the report stated. The movie has thus given the rare instance of a film collecting Rs 25 crore on a Monday, without it being a holiday. The total collections for the Hindi version were thus likely to be in the Rs 218-220 crore.

It has also become only the third film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit the Rs 200-crore club after The Kashmir Files and RRR. While the earlier releases took two weeks to hit the milestone, KGF 2 has done so in just five days.

KGF: Chapter 2 total India collections

KGF: Chapter 2, as per a report on Sacnilk, was estimated to earn around Rs 46 crore overall in the country on day 5. It was thus likely to earn around Rs 426.15 crore in the country.

The film is doing well globally too, and the total collections across the world were likely to be over Rs 600 crore. The global collections, as per the makers were Rs 546 crore on day four.



