Last Updated:

'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections, Day 4: Yash-starrer Crosses Rs 500 Mark Globally

'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections, Day 4: As the Yash-starrer movie is being loved by fans, it was revealed that it crossed the Rs 500 cr mark worldwide.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
KGF: Chapter 2 box office collection day 4

Image: 'KGF: Chapter 2' Poster


Director Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 has been living up to the expectations of the viewers and fans after it performed well on its opening day. Yash-starrer smashed all records in the Hindi version along with Tamil and others. In just three days of its successful run, the film has hit a century and is now inching towards yet another milestone. 

As the movie has already garnered Rs 100.74 crore in just two days while tossing the business done by other films like Baahubali 2 and Dangal, it recently crossed the 140Cr mark on the third day of its release while planning to enter the Rs 200Cr club on the fourth day of the release. 

'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections, Day 4

As the movie KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 400Cr worldwide in just three days of its release, the reports unveiled by movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan stated that it surpassed the Rs 500Cr mark worldwide in just 4 days with Rs 165.37 cr on day 1, Rs 139.25 cr on day 2, Rs 115.08 cr on day 3, Rs 132.13 cr on day 4 making it a total of Rs 551.83 cr and hailing at number two at the global box office after Fantastic Beasts. Furthermore, it was also revealed that the movie hit a new milestone at the USA box office while surpassing the $4M mark. 

READ | 'KGF 2' star Yash talks about his pan-India presence; 'It's a pleasure, not a pressure'

Moreover, the analyst mentioned that the movie was debuting globally for the opening weekend and even became the first and the only Indian movie from Sandalwood to get into the Global Top 10 opening weekend.

More about KGF Chapter 2

The recently released film also starred Sanjay Dutt in a lead role alongside Yash, as he stepped into the shoes of Adheera. The actor made his debut in the south film industry with his powerful role and was hailed for his work. The Prashanth Neel directorial also featured Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, and many others.

READ | 'KGF 2': After Yash-starrer box office success, see list of highest opening Indian films

Image: 'KGF: Chapter 2' Poster

READ | KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collections Day 3: Yash-starrer crosses Rs 140 Cr on 1st weekend
READ | Kangana Ranaut lauds 'KGF: Chapter 2' starrer Yash, compares him with Amitabh Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: KGF Chapter 2, KGF 2, Prasanth Neel
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND