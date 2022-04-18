'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections, Day 4: Yash-starrer Crosses Rs 500 Mark Globally

Director Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 has been living up to the expectations of the viewers and fans after it performed well on its opening day. Yash-starrer smashed all records in the Hindi version along with Tamil and others. In just three days of its successful run, the film has hit a century and is now inching towards yet another milestone.

As the movie has already garnered Rs 100.74 crore in just two days while tossing the business done by other films like Baahubali 2 and Dangal, it recently crossed the 140Cr mark on the third day of its release while planning to enter the Rs 200Cr club on the fourth day of the release.

'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections, Day 4

As the movie KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 400Cr worldwide in just three days of its release, the reports unveiled by movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan stated that it surpassed the Rs 500Cr mark worldwide in just 4 days with Rs 165.37 cr on day 1, Rs 139.25 cr on day 2, Rs 115.08 cr on day 3, Rs 132.13 cr on day 4 making it a total of Rs 551.83 cr and hailing at number two at the global box office after Fantastic Beasts. Furthermore, it was also revealed that the movie hit a new milestone at the USA box office while surpassing the $4M mark.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Total - ₹ 551.83 cr



#2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

#KGFChapter2 HITS a new milestone at the USA🇺🇸 Box Office.



CROSSES $4M mark in the 4th day from reported locations.



💵$4,135,419[₹31.57 cr] #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

Moreover, the analyst mentioned that the movie was debuting globally for the opening weekend and even became the first and the only Indian movie from Sandalwood to get into the Global Top 10 opening weekend.

#KGFChapter2



Debuts at #2 globally for the opening weekend.



First movie from Sandalwood to get into Global Top 10 opening weekend.



Only Indian movie to get into Global top 10 for the weekend April 15-17.#KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

More about KGF Chapter 2

The recently released film also starred Sanjay Dutt in a lead role alongside Yash, as he stepped into the shoes of Adheera. The actor made his debut in the south film industry with his powerful role and was hailed for his work. The Prashanth Neel directorial also featured Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, and many others.

Image: 'KGF: Chapter 2' Poster