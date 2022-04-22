Last Updated:

KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collection, Day 8: Milestones Continue For Yash-Sanjay Dutt Film

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collection, day 8: Milestones continue for the Yash-Sanjay Dutt film after becoming the fastest film to collect Rs 250 crore in Hindi.

Milestones continued as KGF: Chapter 2 entered its second week at the box office. The much-talked-about statistic for the Yash-starrer on Wednesday was it becoming the fastest film to hit the Rs 250-crore mark for the Hindi version. As far as the collections for all versions across the world were concerned, the film also breached the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide as it completed a week at the ticket windows.

On day 8, the highlight for the movie was entering the Rs 600-crore club for the collections of all languages in India. 

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collections, day 8

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 13.58 crore, taking its 8-day total to close to Rs 270 crore.  

KGF: Chapter 2 collected Rs 588 crore at the end of its first week at the box office in India, as per a report on Pinkvilla. The film had earned over Rs 100 crore each on three out of its first four days, after which it put up respectable totals of around Rs 60 crore, 50 crore and 40 crore respectively for the next three days.

The period action drama was estimated to collect Rs 30 crore on day 8 and thus earn around Rs 620 crore total by the end of the day, the report. 

The estimated collections of day 8, as per the early estimates by Sacnilk, was Rs 26 crore, confirming that the movie had hit another milestone. 

The film was likely to have crossed the Rs 750 crore mark around the world by the end of the day, since the 7-day collections were Rs 720.31 crore, as per South industries' tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.  

Yash, Sanjay Dutt express gratitude for success of the film

Meanwhile, Yash and Sanjay Dutt shared their first messages on the film's success. The former said he was like the boy in the story of a village facing drought who came up with an umbrella at a prayer meet for rains, as he too had similar 'faith' in this film. He stated that the team was overwhelmed by the love, and thanked them from the bottom of his heart.

The 36-year-old added their only focus was on giving a worthwhile cinematic experience for the audience.  

Sanjay Dutt wrote that he was 'overwhelmed and grateful for the love.'

