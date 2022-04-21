'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collection: Yash Film Beats 'Baahubali 2' For THIS Record

There is no stopping the KGF: Chapter 2 wave! The film had already taken the highest opening ever for a Hindi-language film upon its release last Thursday. It has now added another feather to its cap, it has become the first film to mint Rs 250 crore in a week.

It has even beaten all-time blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion for this figure. While the Hindi version has surely set records, the overall performance across languages in the country and abroad too has been good, with the film likely to have crossed the Rs 700-crore mark globally.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collection, day 7

KGF: Chapter 2 earned around Rs 16 crore for the Hindi version on Wednesday, as per the early estimate report by Box Office India. The film's total collection stood at Rs 238.70 crore at the end of day 6, and after the day 7 figures, the tally was now likely to stand at around Rs 255 crore.

It has thus become the fastest film to breach the Rs 250-crore mark. Baahubali: The Conclusion had collected around Rs 247 crore in its first week in 2017 for the Hindi version.

Baahubali 2 still held the records for best collections in numerous circuits, and the performance of KGF 2 in areas like Delhi/Uttar Pradesh circuit has had scope for improvement. However, it has created a storm in Mumbai, which alone would hit the Rs 100-crore mark by the end of the upcoming weekend, the report added.

The reason for the bigger daily drop in KGF 2's collections, as compared to RRR and Baahubali 2, has been cited to the film taking up a big majority of audiences due to release a day before the usual Friday, and more family audience response, respectively.

A better clarity on its lifetime run would emerge after the performance on Friday, but there was no doubt that it has emerged as the biggest blockbuster this year.

KGF: Chapter 2 India and worldwide collections

KGF: Chapter 2, as per a report on Sacnilk, was estimated to earn Rs 31.50 crore across the different languages in India on day 7. It would thus go on to earn Rs 498.20 crore, and the final figures could perhaps even pull it to Rs 500 crore.

The day 6 worldwide collections, as per South industries' tracker Manobala Vijayabalan was Rs 676.80 crore, and it was likely that the Rs 700 crore-mark would have been surpassed after the end of the first week.