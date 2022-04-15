KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collections, Day 1: Film Creates History, Surpasses 'War' & More

Quick links:
IMAGE: Twitter/TheKGFChapter2
Looking at the popularity of the action thriller, KGF: Chapter 2, it was believed that the latest release would smash all the records. And much to the amazement of the fans and moviegoers, the film not only received a terrific response at the box office but also created history with its opening business. With Yash’s top praise-worthy performance backed by director Prashanth Neel’s fantastic plot and Sanjay Dutt’s powerful acting, everything added to the success.
The magnum opus demolished all previous box office records and cemented its position as one of the biggest Indian films of all time. According to Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 53.95 crores on the first day. The action thriller broke the opening records of other popular Hindi films like WAR and Thugs of Hindostan had raked in Rs 51.60 and 50.75 crores on their opening day respectively.
The film has built an all-time record by becoming the highest day one grosser in the Hindi belt. While the advance booking spoke volumes for the grand opening the film was expected to have, the actual opening numbers stand testimony to the ever-growing ‘KGF’ fever and all this despite the ongoing season of Ramzan and the current pandemic situation.
‘KGF2’ CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India [#Hindi version]… *Day 1* biz…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022
⭐️ #KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr
⭐️ #War: ₹ 51.60 cr
⭐️ #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr
Nett. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XES04m8HTe
The film headlined by Yash stars a talented ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi among others released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The all-India gross opening of KGF: Chapter 2 is pegged at around Rs. 135 cr and we can expect Rs. 500 cr worldwide gross collections for KGF 2 in its very first extended weekend. With a massive opening and a pretty strong hold on day 2, the film is already a resounding success and it is all about where the film goes from here.
#Beast TN Box Office— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 15, 2022
PLUMMETS on the second day itself.
Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr
Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr
Total - ₹ 36.55 cr
Show counts continue to DECREASE drastically.#Vijay
#Beast Hindi— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 15, 2022
Day 1 - ₹ 0.50 cr
Day 2 - ₹ 0.15 cr
Total - ₹ 0.65 cr
The business of the film has affected the growth of another film Beast. The Hindi belt opening of Beast has accounted for a total of Rs 0.65 crore. In the Tamil belt, the film shows that are decreasing drastically due to KGF 2 release, it garnered a total of Rs 36.55 crores. Hence, going by the numbers, it is clear that Yash starrer KGF: 2 is here to stay and has also surpassed all the business that was made by the first installment as well.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.