KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collections, Day 1: Film Creates History, Surpasses 'War' & More

Looking at the popularity of the action thriller, KGF: Chapter 2, it was believed that the latest release would smash all the records. And much to the amazement of the fans and moviegoers, the film not only received a terrific response at the box office but also created history with its opening business. With Yash’s top praise-worthy performance backed by director Prashanth Neel’s fantastic plot and Sanjay Dutt’s powerful acting, everything added to the success.

The magnum opus demolished all previous box office records and cemented its position as one of the biggest Indian films of all time. According to Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 53.95 crores on the first day. The action thriller broke the opening records of other popular Hindi films like WAR and Thugs of Hindostan had raked in Rs 51.60 and 50.75 crores on their opening day respectively.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collections day 1

The film has built an all-time record by becoming the highest day one grosser in the Hindi belt. While the advance booking spoke volumes for the grand opening the film was expected to have, the actual opening numbers stand testimony to the ever-growing ‘KGF’ fever and all this despite the ongoing season of Ramzan and the current pandemic situation.



The film headlined by Yash stars a talented ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi among others released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The all-India gross opening of KGF: Chapter 2 is pegged at around Rs. 135 cr and we can expect Rs. 500 cr worldwide gross collections for KGF 2 in its very first extended weekend. With a massive opening and a pretty strong hold on day 2, the film is already a resounding success and it is all about where the film goes from here.

#Beast TN Box Office



PLUMMETS on the second day itself.



Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr

Total - ₹ 36.55 cr



Show counts continue to DECREASE drastically.#Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 15, 2022

#Beast Hindi



Day 1 - ₹ 0.50 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 0.15 cr

Total - ₹ 0.65 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 15, 2022



The business of the film has affected the growth of another film Beast. The Hindi belt opening of Beast has accounted for a total of Rs 0.65 crore. In the Tamil belt, the film shows that are decreasing drastically due to KGF 2 release, it garnered a total of Rs 36.55 crores. Hence, going by the numbers, it is clear that Yash starrer KGF: 2 is here to stay and has also surpassed all the business that was made by the first installment as well.



IMAGE: Twitter/TheKGFChapter2