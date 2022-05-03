'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections, Day 19: Film To Cross 'Dangal' Earnings On Eid

South actor Yash is currently basking in the success of his latest film, KGF: Chapter 2. The movie, which has impressed fans and notable names in the film industry, has recorded an unprecedented growth in its business at the box office. In the third week of its premiere, the action-thriller broke several records in the post-pandemic era by entering the Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Helmed by Prashant Neel, the latest instalment features the addition of new characters essayed by seasoned actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The movie that hit the big screens on April 14, 2022, has continued its exceptional run at the ticket windows.

KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collections, Day 13

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF: Chapter 2 will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club in the state of Tamil Nadu, which is a remarkable achievement, keeping in mind the previous movie ticket rate controversy in the South.

Box office Monster #KGFChapter2 is all set to enter the ₹ 100 Cr club in TN soon.. pic.twitter.com/SQiNWGXkVw — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2022

Also, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 created history by minting about Rs 720.31 cr and Rs 223.51 by the end of Week 1 and Week 2 respectively. The movie added another feather to its flamboyant box office run before the end of Week 3 by recording a Worldwide collection of Rs 1025.61 crore.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



Creates HISTORY by crossing ₹1000 cr milestone.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 15.28 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 12.42 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 29.79 cr

Total - ₹ 1025.61 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 2, 2022

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF: Chapter 2 remains the first choice of moviegoers despite the release of new movies including Jersey, Beast and more. He has predicted that the Yash-starrer will cross Aamir Khan's Dangal earnings during Eid 2022 holidays. The total box office collection of KGF: Chapter 2 will likely witness a massive jump during Eid 2022. He tweeted, "#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls... Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi" (sic).

#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls... Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/UkOLMVexSU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2022

The Kannada-language period action film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and was released theatrically in Hindi, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam.

