'KGF' Chapter 2: Yash Seeks Blessings From God At Simhachalam Temple Ahead Of Release

Image: Twitter/@VintageVinnu, @vamsikaka
Yash is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited project KGF Chapter 2, which is all set to release on the big screen on April 14, 2022. Fans across the world are gearing up for the big release and have created several works of art in anticipation as well. The actor on the other hand is seeking blessing from God amid his busy promotions schedule ahead of the release of the movie.
On Monday, April 11, the Sandalwood star was spotted seeking blessings from God at Simhachalam Temple in Vizag. He was seen in a simple black and grey t-shirt as he joined his hands before God days before his big release. The actor was most recently in Banglore promoting his film, and has been travelling across the country and interacting with fans before KGF Chapter 2 hits the big screens on April 14, 2022.
#Rocking 🌟 @TheNameIsYash seeks the blessings at #SimhachalamTemple in #Vizag as his movie #KGFChapter2 gears up for release this April 14th.#KGF2onApr14 @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @hombalefilms @VaaraahiCC @shreyasgroup @shreyasmedia @KGFTheFilm pic.twitter.com/93weJEOMuC— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 11, 2022
Several fans from Dallas took to the streets to show their love for Yash and the upcoming film ahead of its release. They spelt out the name of the movie with cars and also made other formations as they expressed their excitement for the USA premiere, which will take place on April 13. Some fans also created a mosaic portrait of Yash using several colours including orange, yellow, green and blue, while others opted for a black and white portrait of the lead star on a massive field.
Thank you DALLAS for all your love 🙏♥️#KGF2 🇺🇸 USA Premiers on April 13th.— K.G.F (@KGFTheFilm) April 10, 2022
North America (South India Languages) Release by @sarigamacinemas.@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/V09Ary6MzH
World Largest Mosaic Portrait work Completed 🔥🔥— Worldwide Yash Fans (@OfficialYashFC) April 10, 2022
Complete Drone View On The Way 💥#KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash #YashBOSS #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/pCl0logcfv
Thank you for all the love and support ♥️#KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 https://t.co/T3snEhZhfG— K.G.F (@KGFTheFilm) April 3, 2022
Starring Yash in the lead role, KGF Chapter 2 will hit the big screens on April 14, 2022, and will be the second instalment of the hit 2018 film that became the talk of the town when it released. The film will also star Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all set to make his debut in the south film industry as Adheera. The film will see him and Yash's character Rocky going head-to-head as he aims to take back KGF.
