'KGF' Chapter 2: Yash Seeks Blessings From God At Simhachalam Temple Ahead Of Release

Yash is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited project KGF Chapter 2, which is all set to release on the big screen on April 14, 2022. Fans across the world are gearing up for the big release and have created several works of art in anticipation as well. The actor on the other hand is seeking blessing from God amid his busy promotions schedule ahead of the release of the movie.

Yash seeks blessings from God ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release

On Monday, April 11, the Sandalwood star was spotted seeking blessings from God at Simhachalam Temple in Vizag. He was seen in a simple black and grey t-shirt as he joined his hands before God days before his big release. The actor was most recently in Banglore promoting his film, and has been travelling across the country and interacting with fans before KGF Chapter 2 hits the big screens on April 14, 2022.

Have a look at the pictures from Simhachalam Temple here

Fans gear up for KGF 2 release

Several fans from Dallas took to the streets to show their love for Yash and the upcoming film ahead of its release. They spelt out the name of the movie with cars and also made other formations as they expressed their excitement for the USA premiere, which will take place on April 13. Some fans also created a mosaic portrait of Yash using several colours including orange, yellow, green and blue, while others opted for a black and white portrait of the lead star on a massive field.

KGF 2 release date

Starring Yash in the lead role, KGF Chapter 2 will hit the big screens on April 14, 2022, and will be the second instalment of the hit 2018 film that became the talk of the town when it released. The film will also star Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all set to make his debut in the south film industry as Adheera. The film will see him and Yash's character Rocky going head-to-head as he aims to take back KGF.

Image: Twitter/@VintageVinnu, @vamsikaka