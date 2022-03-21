KGF: Chapter 2's New Track 'Toofan' Lyrical Video Out: Watch Yash As Vicious Rocky

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The film, which stars Kannada star Yash in the lead role, saw several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the film's release is now less than a month away, the makers have begun to promote it with regular updates. They recently unveiled the much-awaited song Toofan with its lyrical video, featuring Yash's fierce avatar.

Yash took to his Instagram handle to announce the release of the film's track. He shared an intriguing poster of the film, in which he donned a green coloured suit on a white shirt. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Here comes Toofan." Fans were seemingly excited to watch Yash reprise the role as Rocky. The track is sung by a large group of singers, which included Mohan Krishna, Brijesh Shandilya, Laxman Datta Naik, Santhosh Venky, Saaj Bhatt, Sachin Basrur, Sandesh Datta Naik, Puneeth Rudranag, Ravi Basrur and Priyanka Bharali. The large ensemble of singers also included child singers - Raksha Kamath, Giridhar Kamath, Sinchana Kamath, Bharath Bhat, Nishanth Kini, Avani Bhat, Anagha Nayak, Swathi Kamath, Keerthana Basrur and Sivanand Nayak. The song was helmed by Ravi Basrur, while Shabbir Ahamad penned its lyrics.

More about KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2's plot will revolve around the story of Rocky Bhat, the most dangerous criminal that was feared by mobs across the region. As he loses his mother at a very young age, he walks on the path of the criminal world to become the most powerful man of Mumbai. It also leads him to a gold mine called Kolar Gold Fields. While Yash will play Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt will make his debut in the South Film Industry by playing Adheera. Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in important roles. The movie is hit the theatres on April 14.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash