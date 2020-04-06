KGF Star Yash Saves Daughter Ayra From Lit Diyas | WATCH

KGF star Yash shared a video on his Instagram after PM Modi's clarion call to light diyas or candles as a display of solidarity against pandemic coronavirus. The video features his little girl, baby Arya who was going very close to the lit diyas and was saved in time by his father.

KGF star Yash has been making optimum use of his self-quarantine time as he spends time with wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Arya. He recently uploaded a video where he was seen having an adorable conversation with his baby girl. He could be seen relaxing on his couch while his baby girl Arya feeds him his food. She could also be seen cutely wiping off the little food that fell on his Tshirt. Yash, however, had a tough time convincing his daughter to eat as she was busy with the matter in hand.

About KGF Chapter 2

There has been quite some hype about KGF Chapter 2 as the first installment worked well amongst the audience. The film is based on a man who rules over the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The film is being directed and written by Prashanth Neel while it stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. KGF Chapter 2 is expected to hit theatres across the country on October 23, 2020.

