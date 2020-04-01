Raveena Tandon Says 'it Was A Pleasure' To Work With Sanjay Dutt, Yash In 'KGF Chapter 2'

Raveena Tandon recently opened up about her reunion with Sanjay Dutt and her experience of working with Yash in KGF Chapter 2. Raveena, in an Instagram live, revealed that she has wrapped up her portion of shooting for KGF Chapter 2. The actor mentioned that it was a pleasure and spoke about her role in the film.

Raveena Tandon speaks about KGF Chapter 2

Raveena mentioned that it was indeed fun working with Sanjay Dutt once again. She called her experience of reuniting with Sanjay Dutt to be exciting. She then proceeded to talk about Yash and called him a fantastic person. She later added that Yash is a gem to everyone on set and she expressed what a great experience it was to work with him. Raveena Tandon then added that the whole unit was extremely supportive and warm. She said that she found herself lucky that her schedule got over in February before the Coronavirus lockdown. Raveena Tandon then revealed that they have wrapped up the shooting of the film.

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films. The big banner Kannada film created a mass buzz when Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were announced to play a part in the film. Raveena Tandon will be playing a pivotal role in the film. According to an entertainment portal, Raveena Tandon will be playing a grey character which is quite layered. Raveena also spoke to the entertainment portal adding that there is a lot of suspense and hence she was not sure if she would be able to do it. However, the actor admitted that it was amazing and called it a fun role to do. The film is expected to get an October release this year according to an entertainment portal.

