'KGF' Star Yash Seeks Blessings Of God At Anegudde Shree Vinayaka Temple; See Pics

KGF fame actor Yash recently visited Karnataka's famous Anegudde Shree Vinayaka Temple to seek blessings from God and the pictures from his visit went viral on social media. The actor was seen surrounded by a group of people in his signature man bun that grabbed fans' attention. The actor is currently gearing up for his role in the much-awaited sequel of his hit movie KGF Chapter 2.

KGF actor Yash at Anegudde Shree Vinayaka Temple

The actor recently paid a visit to Anegudde Shree Vinayaka Temple in Karnataka and pictures from his visit made their way online. The actor was seen in a traditional lungi and olive green shirt as he asked God for blessings. The pictures saw the actor praying at the temple and several fans shared the images online.

Have a look at the pictures here

The actor often takes to social media to share a glimpse into his life with his friends and family. He recently celebrated his birthday and gave a peek into what his special day looked like. He uploaded a picture featuring his wife Radhika Pandit and their two children, Ayra and Yatharv. The happy family was seen looking towards the cake, as Yash picked up his two adorable children. He captioned the post, "Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well-wishers for your love and blessings ❤️ Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care." Several fans and followers took to the comments section and extended their wishes to the much-loved actor.

Yash on the work front

The actor became the talk of the town after his role in KGF Chapter 1, which hit the big screens in 2018. Fans now await the second instalment of the film, which is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film will also see Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and many others. The film will also see Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt take on the role of the antagonist.

Image: Twitter/@ManobalaV, Instagram/@thenameisyash