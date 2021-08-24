'KGF' Star Yash Shares Adorable Pictures Of His Kids; Calls Them His 'happiness'

South star Yash often shares glimpses of his two kids via Instagram. The actor's social media handles are filled with his family photos. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Yash shared some more adorable photos of his kids in twinning outfits. The actor shares his two children with his wife Radhika Pandit.

Yash's children's Raksha Bandhan celebration

Taking to Instagram, KGF actor Yash shared some photos from his children's Raksha Bandhan celebration. In the photos, the actor's daughter Ayra and son Yatharv were seen twinning in purple coloured printed ethnic outfits. In one of the photos, Yatharv was seen kissing his elder sister on her cheeks. In the caption, the actor mentioned how his kids are his happiness and wrote, "They make my world a better place.. my happiness, my blessing!!." His fans showered his two kids with heart emojis.

Yash's family also recently celebrated Varamahalakshmi Vratam. His wife and actor Radhika Pandit shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram. The actor's family was seen stunning in ethnic ensembles with garland decorations in the background. Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses from the celebration. In the caption, she wrote, "Festivals are all about praying together, laughter, lots of sweets, dressing up.. basically having a good time! I hope all of you did just that.. nam mane habba da celebrations!!."

Some more photos of Yash with his children

Earlier this year, Yash and Radhika went to the Maldives for a family vacation with their kids. The couple shared several photos from their trip to the island. In one of the photos, Yash was seen playing in the sand with his two kids. Some photos also had their entire family playing in the ocean. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Water and sand never gave me so much fun, like it did with these tiny tots!!." Yash also shared a post right after their landing in the Maldives. The actor wrote, "If there was a tropical paradise.. then this would be it!! Maldives.. here we come!!" in the caption.

Meanwhile, Yash is waiting for the release of his upcoming film KGF 2. The actor recently announced the film will release on April 14, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone it.

