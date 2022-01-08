'KGF' Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of Birthday Celebrations With 'tiny Tots'; See Pic

Superstar Yash celebrated his 36th birthday on January 8, 2022, and shared a glimpse into his special day with his fans and followers online. He uploaded a picture that featured his wife Radhika Pandit and their two children, Ayra and Yatharv, whom he referred to as 'tiny tots' in his caption. He also thanked his well-wishers for the love they showered on him on his birthday.

Yash gives fans glimpse into birthday celebrations with family

The KGF star chose to celebrate his special day with his near and dear ones as he shared a picture of himself with his family. In the picture, he can be seen carrying his two children, as the trio fixed their eyes on the two cakes before them. His wife Radhika Pandit can also be seen in the picture. The actor confessed in the caption of the image that he was never excited by his birthdays.

However, the actor mentioned it was the happiness around him and his 'tiny tots' that kept him going. He also wrote in the caption that he hopes his fans are doing well in the wake of the increasing COVID cases across the globe. He wrote, "Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well-wishers for your love and blessings ❤️ Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care."

Radhika Pandit also headed to Instagram to share some pictures from the family's celebrations. She showed fans the two cakes the actor was presented with. One of them was based on the actor's film, while the other was a fruit cake that read 'Happy Birthday Dadda' with a heart. Pandit also revealed that the two children made a special card for their dad on his birthday, as they added their handprints in a red heart. The actor is now gearing up for the release of KGF 2, or KGF: Chapter 2. The film is set to release on April 14, 2022, and has seen several delays owing to the global pandemic.

