'KGF' Star Yash Speaks About Sandalwood Drug Racket; Calls It 'the Deadliest Menace'

As per a report by Bollywood Life, KGF star Yash met with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa and spoke about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry. Post the meet, the actor also shared his opinion about the much-controversial drug racket of Sandalwood to the press. In his press meet, Yash called drug abuse as ‘one of the deadliest menaces’, which has claimed the lives of masses across the world.

Yash's request to media

More so, Yash requested the media to highlight the issue in the right perspective, without indulging in witch-hunting. The actor also asked the media not to paint the Sandalwood industry as the house of drug addicts. Advising the younger generation about drug abuse, Yash, in his press meet, remarked that one should remember how their parents have toiled hard to raise them, before indulging in such activities.

Stars arrested

Urging the youngsters to express gratitude towards their parents, Yash mentioned that they should choose to live for their sake. As reported by PTI, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru arrested Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani as the police widened its drug probe and found its links with the Kannada industry. The massive development came days after actor Ragini Dwivedi was taken into custody on drug-peddling charges.

PTI further claims that Sanjjanaa Galrani was raided by CCB at her Indira Nagar residence on September 8, after which, the actor was taken to the CCB office for interrogation. Sanjjanaa’s friend Rahul and Viren Khanna, too, have been arrested in the drugs case. Weeks ago, filmmaker and director Indrajit Lankesh was summoned before the Central Crime Branch police of Bengaluru, as days earlier, he had claimed that many stars from the Kannada film industry were consuming drugs.

All about Yash's KGF

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, the movie is directed by Prashant Neel. Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his debut in the Kannada film industry with this film. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie follows the story of the blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields' new overlord, Rocky, whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes.

(Image credits: Yash Instagram)

