Akshay Kumar Reveals He Had An Incident With Sharks While Shooting For Film 'Blue'; Watch

Akshay Kumar recently went live on his Instagram handle with Huma Qureshi and Bear Grylls. They were in conversation with Bear Grylls about the upcoming episode of Into The Wild featuring Akshay Kumar. During the live session, Akshay Kumar revealed that he had an accident with sharks while shooting for his film, Blue. Read ahead for more details.

Akshay reveals having an incident with sharks

During the chat, Huma Qureshi asked Akshay Kumar the three stunts he would do if he woke up as Bear Grylls. While naming his three preferences, Akshay revealed that one of his stunts would be swimming with the whales. Reacting to this, Bear asked Akshay about swimming with sharks, to which, the actor replied he has done that.

Explaining his incident with sharks, the Rowdy Rathore actor said, "I had a big incident. I remember breaking my head down and the blood was coming out and there was chaos, but I got saved." Check out the entire live session video below. The video is shared by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Into the Live with Bear Grylls, Huma Qureshi & I".

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen as the latest guest on Bear Grylls' Into the Wild show for the Discovery channel. Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls will explore the dense forests of Southern India. Bear Grylls' episode with Akshay Kumar will stream on Discovery+ from September 11 at 8 pm and air on the Discovery channel on September 14 at 8 pm.

The actor had also posted a couple of other videos and stills from the episode. One of these posts was a preview of the show. In this Instagram video, Bear Grylls starts by introducing the actor with his audience. Further, they move through the dense forest and sharpen their survival skills. Akshay even climbs atop a tree to help them navigate their way out of the forest. Take a look at these images and videos below.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several movies in his kitty. Firstly, Sooryavanshi, the action film by Rohit Shetty. The film was slated to release in March, however, due to the pandemic situation the film's release has been postponed. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey and many other projects.

