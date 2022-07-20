Kiccha Sudeep Claims Presence Of 'mastermind' Behind His Online Spat With Ajay Devgn

As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier asserted that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, it sparked an online spat between actors Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn. After Kiccha Sudeep reacted to Union Minister’s national language comment, actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media to react to Kannada actor-filmmaker Kichcha Sudeepa's comment that read- "Hindi is no more a national language.” As the duo managed to clear things between them on Twitter, Sudeep recently opened up about the incident and claimed that there was a mastermind behind Ajay's comment.

Kiccha Sudeep claims there’s a mastermind behind his Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn

According to the latest interaction with Hindustan Times, Kiccha Sudeep reflected on his earlier spat with Ajay Devgn over the national language comment and asserted that the actor was a gentleman and there was nothing there. He even mentioned that he was 100 percent sure that there was a small misinterpretation there. Kiccha Sudeep even shed light on having a third person’s idea behind Ajay Devgn tweeting in Hindi.

He said, “Ajay Devgn is a gentleman. There is nothing there. I am telling you 100% there is a small misinterpretation there. He tweeted to me but he was very sweet enough to retweet back and say ‘I got my answer Sudeep, thanks for clearing it up’. I am very sure the man I know would never tweet in Hindi. It’s definitely a third person’s idea behind it. I do not want to know or conclude on that.”

Furthermore, Kiccha Sudeep clarified that he had no hatred or fight against Hindi and added that the only reason behind his comment was to state that just because everyone was making Hindi films does not automatically make it pan-India. Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, and Tamil films were also becoming pan-India now.

“I don’t have a fight against Hindi. My simple point was that pan-India shouldn’t always mean Hindi. Just because you are making Hindi films does not automatically make it pan-India. Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil films are also becoming pan-India now. This is what I wanted to say. The debate at the time was that it’s our national language. It’s not but we love it still. He may be coming from there but this language belongs to us also. It belongs to us as much as it belongs to you.”, he said.

Image: Republicworld/PTI