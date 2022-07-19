Kiccha Sudeep On North-South Divide Ahead Of 'Vikrant Rona' Release, 'Everything Has To..'

South star Kiccha Sudeep who has worked in various films while transcending language barriers, recently weighed in on the North-South debate. The actor whose opinions earlier had triggered debates on social media has once again opened up on the cross-flow of content.

The Dabangg 3 actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Kannada film, Vikrant Rona. The film made on a large scale, starting from the VFX to large sets, has fuelled the anticipation of the fans ever since the trailer was launched on Burj Khalifa. Vikrant Rona, which releases in theatres on July 28, will be screened in five languages.

Kichcha Sudeep shares views on North-South divide

Just ahead of the action-thriller, the actor sat down for a conversation with Hindustan Times and opened up about his views on Bollywood releases in the South and how pan-India films have become a raging success in recent times. Vikrant Rona is all set to arrive when films from the South industry have been ruling the box office, surpassing Bollywood films in collections in the Hindi-speaking belt.

Pan-India releases, including RRR, KGF, and more witnessed thunderous responses at the box office. To note, even Bollywood's recent releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo & more were at par if the collections are relied upon. Considering the trend followed by these movies and their reviews from critics and fans alike, it can be deduced that content has now started to speak. Noting the change, Kichcha said, 'When the content starts speaking, it starts travelling. This hasn’t been forced. It has been happening organically on its own. It’s the victory of content.”

Following this, when asked about his views on cultural differences that had stopped this cross-flow, the actor was quick to react to the same stating how stars in the South have always been avid movie buffs when it comes to Bollywood films. “We were watching Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Maine Pyaar Kiya, we were watching Sholay, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. So, we have watched films from that culture, stories of Gujarati and Punjabi families, in cinema halls in Bangalore. It’s not about cultural differences. If I give you what you haven’t seen, you will be interested.”, he said.

With the change in times, the actor is happy that South films are finally getting the space that they deserved and the love that they have longed for years. With the success of some of the latest Tollywood releases, the actor confessed how the change in the times has closed the gates for restrictions and opened new avenues for creativity. He stated how earlier, "south films would come to the North but on satellite TV." And people knew certain directors and stars through the films they saw on the satellite.

IMAGE: Instagram/kichchasudeepa