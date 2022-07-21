Kiccha Sudeep Pens Apology Note For Cancelling Press Meets, Events; 'Hoping To Reschedule'

Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep apologised to the media for cancelling his upcoming events in Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad due to ill health. The actor revealed that the sudden cancellation comes as he is 'unwell' and further assured everyone that he'll reschedule these events soon.

Kiccha added that he's nursing back to health and shall resume travelling again. The actor also penned an apology note to a TV channel for being unable to attend the inaugural episode of their reality show, adding that he'll 'make up for it'. He sent best wishes to the show's team.

Kiccha Sudeep pens apology note for cancelling upcoming events

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, July 21, Kiccha Sudeep addressed the media fraternity, assuring them that the events will be rescheduled to a 'sooner' date. Take a look.

Apologies to all my media frnzz frm Chennai,Kochi & Hydarabad, for having canceled the press meet & event. I have Been Unwell. Feeling much better & shall resume travel again. IHoping to Reschedule to a sooner date.

Looking forward to meeting u all.

🥂

Love & Regards,

Kichcha❤️ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 21, 2022

I also apologize to my friends at VijayaTv for being unable to participate in the inaugural episode of a reality show tat i had agreed for. Was so looking forward to it. Shall surely make up for it.

My best wishes to the show and to each one associated to it.

🥂🥂🌟 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 21, 2022

Kiccha is gearing up for the release of his action-adventure film Vikrant Rona, which also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the highly awaited film will hit theatres on 28 July 2022, in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic and more.

(Image: @kichchasudeepa/Instagram)