Ahead Of 'Vikrant Rona's Release, Kichcha Sudeep Launches India's First Gamified IG Filter

South superstar Kichcha Sudeep is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Vikrant Rona, which is all set for its theatrical release on July 28, 2022. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer magnum opus and now, on Wednesday, they have unveiled India's first 'never-seen-before' gamified filter on Instagram.

Kichcha Sudeep introduces India's first gamified filter on Instagram

After watching the power-packed and thrilling trailer of Vikrant Rona, the audience is intrigued by its majestic world and to keep their anticipation intact, a new filter on Instagram has been launched which enables them to imbibe the character of Vikrant Rona and play it. A man with a Vikrant Rona outfit will appear as a gamified character in the game. The user's head movement will move the Vikrant Rona character to the left and right in the game and the open mouth gesture will allow the character to jump.

The character in the game moves to grab VR coins and each time when a coin is taken, the points will be increased and accumulated. A lot of virtual obstacles also come up in between the game. As per the details mentioned on the official Instagram handle of Vikrant Rona, here's how to play the #VikrantRona game-



1. Go to the Instagram official page of Vikrant Rona

2. Click on the Filter section

3. Click on Vikrant Rona Filter

4. Click on Try it and start the game

More on 'Vikrant Rona'

Vikrant Rona is touted as one of the biggest films of Kichcha Sudeep's career. The film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Telugu, Malayalam, Mandarin, and English. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the movie.

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, the film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Vikrant Rona is presented by Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India and produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

