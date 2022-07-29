Kiccha Sudeep Says He Would Love To Work With Superstar Prabhas; 'He's A Very Sweet Guy'

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep recently expressed his desire to work with Baahubali star Prabhas, calling the latter 'a very sweet guy'. Sudeep, who has been garnering headlines with his latest fantasy action-adventure drama Vikrant Rona, which released earlier this week, mentioned that he would 'love' to collaborate with Prabhas if there's good stuff for both the actors, however, he won't play the antagonist. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada host also mentioned that he has ‘always been a protagonist' and doesn't want to essay an 'out-and-out villain' role.

Kiccha Sudeep reveals he would love to work with Baahubali star Prabhas

On working with Prabhas, the Vikrant Rona actor mentioned, "Why not? Do we look like enemies? He is a very sweet guy, I met him once. If there is good stuff for both of us, I would love to. But not as a villain.”

The actor, who took on the role of a villain in Dabangg 3, says he's done being the antagonist now. "With Dabangg, I am done as a villain. I have always been a protagonist. I don't mind playing in a grey shade. I don't want to be an out-and-out villain. The only time I played an out-and-out villain was in Dabangg," he said.

Meanwhile, Kiccha received best wishes from RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli ahead of Vikram Rona's release. Hailing the actor for experimenting and taking up challenges, Rajamouli said the film's visuals looked so 'grand'.

Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 27, 2022

Kiccha's latest film has been written and directed by Anup Bhandari and also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It was released worldwide on July 28 2022.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KICCHADUSEEP/ PTI)