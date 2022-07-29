Last Updated:

Kiccha Sudeep Says He Would Love To Work With Superstar Prabhas; 'He's A Very Sweet Guy'

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep recently expressed his desire to work with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, calling the latter 'a very sweet guy'.

Kiccha Sudeep, Prabhas

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KICCHADUSEEP/ PTI


Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep recently expressed his desire to work with Baahubali star Prabhas, calling the latter 'a very sweet guy'. Sudeep, who has been garnering headlines with his latest fantasy action-adventure drama Vikrant Rona, which released earlier this week, mentioned that he would 'love' to collaborate with Prabhas if there's good stuff for both the actors, however, he won't play the antagonist. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada host also mentioned that he has ‘always been a protagonist' and doesn't want to essay an 'out-and-out villain' role. 

On working with Prabhas, the Vikrant Rona actor mentioned, "Why not? Do we look like enemies? He is a very sweet guy, I met him once. If there is good stuff for both of us, I would love to. But not as a villain.”

The actor, who took on the role of a villain in Dabangg 3, says he's done being the antagonist now. "With Dabangg, I am done as a villain. I have always been a protagonist. I don't mind playing in a grey shade. I don't want to be an out-and-out villain. The only time I played an out-and-out villain was in Dabangg," he said. 

Meanwhile, Kiccha received best wishes from RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli ahead of Vikram Rona's release. Hailing the actor for experimenting and taking up challenges, Rajamouli said the film's visuals looked so 'grand'. 

Kiccha's latest film has been written and directed by Anup Bhandari and also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It was released worldwide on July 28 2022. 

