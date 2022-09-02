Last Updated:

Kiccha Sudeep's Birthday: Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes For 'Vikrant Rona' Star

Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep has been trending on Twitter as fans bombarded the microblogging platform with heartfelt posts for him.

Kiccha Sudeep, who has been entertaining audiences with his blockbuster Kannada movies for nearly two decades, celebrated his birthday on Friday, September 2. The Vikrant Rona star has been trending on Twitter as fans bombarded the microblogging platform with heartfelt posts for him. Not just this, a fan went the extra mile and created a sand sculpture of him at Puri beach in Odisha. Take a look at Kiccha Sudeep's fandom as they celebrate his birthday. 

Fans flood social media with birthday wishes for Kiccha Sudeep

The 20 feet wide and 7 feet tall sculpture of Kiccha, which stands on the Puri beach, has been created by sculptor Manas Kumar Sahoo. It contains a replica of the star's face with a birthday message carved on it, which reads, "Hero of Million Hearts Kiccha Sudeep Sir. Happy Birthday.” Here are some of the posts. 

On the other hand, actor Krishi Thapanda shared a throwback picture with Kiccha and wrote, "Happy birthday Sudeep sir wishing you the best of everything, love and light Always @KicchaSudeep."

Runway 34 actor Aakanksha Singh penned a sweet note for Kiccha that read, "Happpppyyyy happy birthday sir @KicchaSudeep  .. be blessed and happy always … may this year brings more love, luck and good health, wishing you an abundance of success..stay the way you are loads of love."

On the work front, the actor was seen in Anup Bhandari's action-adventure film Vikrant Rona alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Ravishankar Gowda among others. According to reports, he will now be starring in the crime drama Kabzaa.

