Kichcha Sudeep Tweets, 'I'm Better Now'; Announces His Return To 'Bigg Boss 8 Kannada'

Kichcha Sudeep was keeping unwell for the past few days. He had taken to his Twitter account to announce the news of his health concerns and had mentioned that he will be taking a break from shooting for Bigg Boss 8 Kannada. On April 29, the actor once again took to Twitter and announced that he is now feeling better and will return to hosting the show.

Kichcha Sudeep thanks his fans

On April 16, 2021, Sudeep had announced that he will be taking a brief hiatus from hosting the reality TV show following his health concerns and advice from doctors to rest. A week later, he again posted saying that he will not be returning for yet another weekend of the show. As a result, the shooting for the show was cancelled. Fans expressed their concerns and wished for a speedy recovery for him. He even shared a few videos and photos where the fans were praying for his good health.

Thanks for the prayers and wshs,,I'm better now n looking forward to attend BB this week. Many thanks to Dr.Venkatesh n Dr.Vinay for having taken so mch care.



Received many videos frm temples where prayers were being offered fo my health. I can only say "luv you all"

Kichcha Sudeep's health has been a major concern for his fans since he announced that he will be taking a break from filming Bigg Boss 8 Kannada. On April 29, 2021, he took to Twitter to announce that he has recovered and is now in good condition. He thanked his fans who regularly visited the temples to pray for the actor's speedy recovery. He thanked his doctors and also mentioned that he will be resuming shooting for Bigg Boss 8 Kannada. The excitement of his fans was clearly visible in the tweet replies.

About Kichcha Sudeep's movies

Kichcha Sudeep is well known for films like Hebbuli, Eega, Maanikya, Puli, to name a few. He was last seen on the big screen in an antagonist role in the 2019 Hindi language film Dabangg 3. Sudeep has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada since 2013. He will be next seen in the film Vikrant Rona which is slated for a theatrical release on August 19, 2021. He will reprise his role as Satya/Shiva in Kotigobba 3 which is the sequel to Kotigobba 2. He is also currently preparing for the upcoming film Kabza directed by Bhargav Bakshi.

(Promo Image Source: Kichcha Sudeep Instagram)