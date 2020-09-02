Kichcha Sudeep's Net Worth Proves He Is The True 'Pailwaan' Of The South Film Industry

Actor Kichcha Sudeep has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 70 blockbuster projects. As Kichcha Sudeep celebrates his 47th birthday today, on September 2, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details.

Kichcha Sudeep's net worth

As per a report published in Top 5 Youtube channel, Kichcha Sudeep’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 125 crores. Besides being an actor, director, producer and a screenwriter, Sudeep also owns his own production company called," Kichcha Creations". The actor has also worked in the television industry, as he hosted the much-loved show, Bigg Boss in the regional language.

The actor has also directed movies like Autograph and Veera Madakari. The report further adds that Sudeep charges nearly Rs 5 crores for every film he works in. Reportedly, Sudeep owns a bungalow in Bengaluru, which is worth around Rs 20 crores and he owns several properties in Mumbai and Hyderabad. If the reports are to be believed, Sudeep is a huge car enthusiast, as he owns a Lamborghini Aventador, Jeep Compass, BMW M3 and a Hummer H3.

Kichcha Sudeep on the work front

Meanwhile, Sudeep was last seen in Dabangg 3. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film in the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. Produced by Salma Khan and Arbaaz Khan, the film is slated to release on December 20, this year. Dabangg 3 is directed by actor and dancer Prabhudeva. In the film, Sudeep is seen essaying a negative character. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi. In the movie, he played the role of Avuku Raju.

All about Bigg Boss Kannada:

Sudeep also hosted the popular show, Bigg Boss Kannada. Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18, Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game, which has been extended into seven individual languages spoken in India. Bigg Boss was first aired in Hindi through the Sony channel, however, the show later shifted to Colors TV channel. Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been hosting the Hindi show for the past 10 years.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

