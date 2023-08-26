King Of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan Film Witnesses Steep Decline

After the success of his 2022 release Sita Ramam, there were huge expectations riding on Dulquer Salmaan starrer King of Kotha. While the film managed to become Dulquer’s best opener so far, leaving behind Kurup (2021) its collection have been underwhelming.

3 things you need to know:

Dulquer Salmaan features alongside Ritika Singh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakka in KOK.

The film saw a steep decline in its earnings on its second day.

King of Kotha sees Dulquer play the role of a gangster.

King of Kotha witnesses a huge decline

According to Sacnilk, King of Kotha managed to earn approximately Rs 2.35 crore on its second day. This is a massive drop for the film since it opened at Rs 6.6 crore across India. At the Kerala box office, the film still managed to reach a collection of Rs 1.95 crore, which only goes to show how dismal the film’s performance has been outside of Dulquer's home market.

(Dulquer Salmaan's pan-India film is struggling to make ends meet on second day | Image: X)

The film has witnessed a drop of 64% in its collection, as per Sacnilk and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The occupancy in Kerala for King of Kotha was also down to 27.64%. It remains to be seen if the film manages to pick up pace on Sunday or will fail to bounce back.

King of Kotha’s worldwide collection

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer's worldwide collection stands at Rs 19 crore. This is a step up for the film. While its 2-day overseas collection is Rs 8.50 crore (gross), its 2-day gross collection in India is Rs 10.50 crore. King of Kotha is Abhilash Joshiy's first directorial.