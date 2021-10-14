'Kotigobba 3': Fans Pelt Stones As Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Fails To Release On Set Date

The delay in the theatrical release of actor Kichcha Sudeep's highly anticipated film Kotigobba 3 resulted in fans vandalizing cinemas in parts of Karnataka. It was set to release on October 14. A large crowd who patiently waited for the screening of film pelted stones and thrashed around the premises of the theatres. Following the reports of aggressive scenes across the state, the lead actor and producer Soorappa Babu issued statements apologizing for the delay and requesting fans to refrain from creating chaos.

Fans pelt stones at theatres

According to a report from ANI, after the release of Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 got delayed, a chaotic situation ensued where fans pelted stones and vandalized the Dreamland Theatre in Vijayapura. The incident took place at Tipu Sultan Chowk in Vijaypura where the movie was supposed to screen. The delay triggered an aggressive reaction from the fans who had bought tickets for the movie ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 500. Reportedly, the front gate of Dreamland Theatre was broken during the ruckus.

Image Credit: ANI

Kichcha Sudeep apologizes to fans

The 48-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to respond to the unruly situation outside the theatres across the state by apologizing to his fans. He shared a note titled 'A note to all my friends at the theatres' to address the situation by writing, ''It is my duty to inform all those at the theatres already that there is a delay in shows due to certain issues. I personally apologise for this negligence from the concerned''.

He further continued, ''I request all not to react badly at the theatres as they have nothing to do with this. This is a rare situation and I am sure that patience from all will be my greatest strength. I too was equally excited to bring forth a film on screen after such a long gap.'' He also assured his fans to address the situation once again after gaining clarity over it. He added, ''Until then I request (you) not to any cause any harm to yourself and damage to any property (theatres). Since I feel it's my personal duty towards all my friends who have loved and believed in me, I shall promise you all that I will ensure my films will not see such a chaotic release in the future.''

A note to all my friends at the theaters . pic.twitter.com/UY8Nst9WjL — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021

The Sudeep starrer drama thriller Kotigobba 3 is now set to release on October 15.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@kichchasudeepa