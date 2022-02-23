KPAC Lalitha Passes Away: Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier & Others Pay Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran Malayalam actor K.P.A.C. Lalitha, whose real name was Maheshwari Amma, recently passed away at Thripunithura, Kerala. The actor breathed her last on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after being ill for some time. She was 74.

K.P.A.C. Lalitha was known for her versatile performance throughout her career span of five decades. She was an indisputable component of Malayalam cinema for both commercial and artistic films. She worked in over 550 films and has two National Film Awards in her name. As the actor's death left the entire film industry devastated. Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, and more Mollywood stars recently paid their heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a series of beautiful pictures with late actor K.P.A.C. Lalitha. In the photos, K.P.A.C. Lalitha could be seen donning a red and yellow saree and sharing smiles with the Kurup star. Sharing the photo, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "My best on screen pairing. The most love I’ve felt for a co actor. As an actor she was magic, wearing her genius as lightly as her smile. I’ve never felt more alive in a scene cause she transcended the written word. These pictures are from our last day together. I couldn’t let go and demanded hugs and kisses. She kept saying we should do a film where we are a mother and son constantly bickering. I thought we had time. Like how we began every text message to each other …. Chakkare Evideya ??" Dulquer Salmaan and K.P.A.C. Lalitha shared the screen space in the 2015 musical drama, Charlie.

Manju Warrier mourns K.P.A.C. Lalitha's death

Mollywood actor Manju Warrier shared the screen space with K.P.A.C. Lalitha in several Malayalam films. They both were a part of Mohanlal, Aami, Ennum Eppozhum, and more. As K.P.A.C. Lalitha passed away, Manju Warrier took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. She penned, "A person who loved like a mother is leaving. Even though she was called Chechi, her face like a mother is always in my heart. I don't have many memories of movies our movies together but what is there is a smile mixed with affection and a hug. The last memory was acting as a mother in the movie 'Mohanlal'. Lalitha Chechi was also a guide in acting. Farewell to the unique artist who loved like a mother and taught many things like a teacher ..."

Kalyani Priyadarshan recalled the time she got to work with K.P.A.C. Lalitha. She shared a picture of the late actor and wrote, "I remember my first day of shoot with her... I remember the hardest thing to do was to control myself and make sure I didn't laugh during the shot. She was so effortlessly good. A genuine soul who made every person whose path she crossed smile. She meant a lot. to me. to my family. to the industry... and to her, the industry was her family. Will truly miss you Lalitha Aunty. I pray your soul rest in peace." Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas also paid his heartfelt tribute to the actor.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan/@manju.warrier