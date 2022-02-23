Veteran Mollywood Actor KPAC Lalitha Passes Away At 74; South Actors Pay Tribute

Veteran Malayalam star, K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who was known for her versatile performance throughout her career, recently passed away. The actor breathed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Thripunithura, Kerala. The actor was 74 years old and was ill for some time.

K.P.A.C. Lalitha's real name was Maheshwari Amma. She was an indisputable component of the Malayalam cinema for both commercial as well as artistic films. Her career span over five decades in which she worked in over 550 films. The actor is survived by her two children, son Siddharth and daughter Sreekutty Bharathan.

K.P.A.C. Lalitha was born in Kayamkulam to Kadaykatharayil Veettil K. Ananthan Nair, a photographer, and Bhargavi Amma, a homemaker. At a very early age, Lalitha began taking dance lessons. She performed on stage for a play at the age of 10 years. Later, she joined Kerala People's Arts Club, aka K.P.A.C., which was known for its leftist drama troupe in Kerala. She was also given her stage name Lalitha, which later became K.P.A.C. Lalitha as the tag was added to her name. K.P.A.C. Lalitha worked in hundreds of films across her career. Some of her films are, Apporvam, Chillar, Makkal Mahatmiyan, My Dear Muthachan, Gajakesariyogam, Arjuna Pillaiyum, Kannanum Polisum, and more. She had two National Film Awards in her name and four Kerala State Film Awards.

Mollywood stars pay tribute to K.P.A.C. Lalitha

K.P.A.C. Lalitha's sudden demise left the entire film industry devastated. Many prominent stars from Mollywood paid their heartfelt tribute to the late actor. actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter handle to share a photo of the late actor. He mentioned how he had the privilege to work with her and wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you!" "One of the finest actors I’ve known," the actor added.

Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known. 🙏💔#KPACLalitha pic.twitter.com/zAGeRr7rM0 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) February 22, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Keerthy Suresh also paid her tribute to the late actor. Keerthy Suresh shared a black and white picture of the late actor and wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty." She further extended her condolences to the family of the late actor. The late actor's fans are currently mourning her death and paid their tributes.

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty.



My heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/nGqxO5tpGb — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 22, 2022

A lovely actor and a wonderful person RIP #KPACLalitha Chechi, sad to hear she is no more, share warm memories of her on the sets of @Mohanlal s Ittimaani.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZMZwcpDYeU — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) February 23, 2022

Image: Twitter/Prithviofficial