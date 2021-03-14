Kranti Redkar's Career, Family And More About The Popular Marathi Actor

Kranti Redkar Wankhede is a popular Marathi film, television, and stage actor. She has been acclaimed for her acting and dance performances. Read to know about Kranti Redkar’s career, movies, and more details.

Kranti Redkar’s early life

Kranti Redkar was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is an excellent dancer and has performed in various award functions and other stage shows. Kranti attended Ramnarain Ruia College in Matunga. Initially, she did not have much interest in the field of acting, but as she received offers for commercial plays, she began to think about it seriously.

Kranti Redkar’s career

Kranti Redkar’s career started with the Marathi film Soon Asavi Ashi in 2000 opposite Ankush Choudhary. She then played a pivotal role of a kidnapped girl in Prakash Jha’s 2003 Hindi film Gangaajal starring Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Akhilendra Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, and Mohan Joshi. Kranti Redkar’s career got a boost as her Marathi song Kombdi Palali turned out to be a super hit. The popular track is from the 2006 released movie Jatra featuring Bharat Jadhav with music by Ajay-Atul. The tune of the song was used for the song Chikani Chameli featuring Katrina Kaif from the Hindi film Agneepath (2012).

Kranti Redkar made her directorial debut in 2015 with Kaakan. A romantic movie starring Aakash Banerjee, Urmila Kanitkar, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Jitendra Joshi, Madhavi Juvekar, Ashutosh Parshuram, Ashok Shinde, and others. She also penned down two songs for the same film.

According to IMDb, the actor played Mother Teresa as a three-year-old in school. She scarcely envisioned that she would some time act in a project about the Christian sister. In 2014, her desire came true as she portrayed Deepa Ambereesh in the American biographical drama movie The Letters, written and directed by William Riead.

Kranti Redkar’s career includes her acting roles in movies like Shikashanachya Aaicha Gho, Shahanpan Dega Deva, Fakta Ladh Mhana, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Kho-Kho, Murder Mestri, Karaar, and more. She has frequently collaborated with Bharat Jhadav and the two have given many hits together. Kranti has done a couple of Hindi series like Simply Sapne and Chittod ki Rani.

Kranti Redkar’s family

Kranti Redkar belongs to a Brahmin family and has two sisters, while not much is known about her parents. She married Sameer Wankhede in 2017. Her husband is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer. The couple is blessed with two daughters. She is quite active on her Instagram handle where she keeps her fans update about her day-to-day life.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the trivia.)