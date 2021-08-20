Krish Jagarlamudi Unveils First Look Of Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet’s ‘Kondapolam’

Panja Vaisshnav Tej won the hearts of his audience in his debut film Uppena and is all set to do so again in his upcoming film that has been titled Kondapolam. Krish Jagarlamudi will direct the film and took it to his Twitter account on Friday to unveil the first look of the film. Kondapolam will be produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the banner of First Frame Entertainments.

Kondapolam director Krish Jagarlamudi took to social media on Friday to make the big announcement. He shared the first look of Panja Vaisshnav Tej from the film. He wrote, ‘Proudly presenting #PanjaVaisshnavTej as #KataruRavindraYadav from novel to celluloid KONDAPOLAM - an epic tale of ‘BECOMING’ produced by @YRajeevReddy1 #JSaiBabu @FirstFrame_Ent.’

View the First look of Kondapolam here

In the poster, Panja Vaisshnav Tej can be seen giving the camera an intense look and appears to be amidst nature. The tagline of the film also appears on the poster. It reads, ‘An epic tale of becoming’.

More about Krish Jagarlamudi’s Kondapolam

Kondapolam will shed light on the importance of nature and how human beings treat the resources of the earth. It will star Rakul Preet Singh opposite Vaisshnav. The film is an adaptation of a novel by the same name penned down by Sannapureddy Venkatrami Reddy. The film will be based on a shepherd community, and the lead characters, Rakul Preet Singh and Vaisshnav, will take on the roles of shepherds.

Gnana Shekar VS has been roped in to be the eye behind the lens and will be the cinematographer of the film. The film’s music director will be MM Keeravani. Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Nassar and Annapurna will also be seen in Kondapolam. Apart from them, the film will also star Hema, Anthony, Ravi Prakash, Mahesh Vitta, Racha Ravi and Anand Vihari. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is set to release on October 8. The film’s lead character, Vaisshnav also has another film in the pipeline, which will be helmed by Gireesaaya. The film is yet to be titled.

Picture Credits: Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh - Instagram