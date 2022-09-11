Krishnam Raju Passes Away: Rashmika, Anushka Shetty & Others Pen Heartfelt Tributes

Telugu cinema veteran and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju breathed his last on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and has left the entire film fraternity mourning. The late actor was suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments and passed away at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty and more South divas paid their heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture of the former Union Minister and expressed her grief over the latter's demise. The Pushpa star wrote, "It's really sad to hear about this. May your would rest in peace sir."

Actor Pooja Hegde also paid her heartfelt tribute to the late Telugu veteran via her social media handles. The actor shared a picture of Krishnam Raju, which read, "In the loving memory of Krishnam Raju Garu." She further penned an emotional note for the late actor and mentioned that she would remember him as a warm person, full of life and energy. She wrote, "Sad to hear this news today. Will always remember him as this warm person, full of life and energy. Sending love and light to his family in these tough times Om shanti."

remember him as this warm person, full of life and energy. Sending love and light to his family in these tough times 😔Om shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TRdhDCJl4J — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 11, 2022

Anushka Shetty shares a throwback photo with Krishnam Raju

Anushka Shetty shared a throwback picture with the late actor as she remembered him. In the photo, the Baahubali star could be seen hugging Krishnam Raju as the two of them shared smiles. She penned a sweet note for the late actor mentioning how he will had the "biggest" heart. She penned, "Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu … a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts."

Tamannaah Bhatia also shared an old picture of the late actor on her Instagram stories. In the caption, the actor expressed that she prayed for Krishnam Raju's soul and wrote, "Rest in peace."

Image: Facebook/@rashmikamandanna/@anushkashetty/@krishamraju