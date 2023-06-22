Kriti Sanon’s Mom Pens Thought-provoking Note Amid Adipurush Backlash: Lord Ram Taught...

Kriti Sanon's role as Jananki (Sita) in Adipurush is earning her praise. After the film's release, viewers have been pointing out how the actress has managed to deliver a restrained performance with relative ease. However, the film has been receiving backlash for some of its dialogues, which now stand altered.

3 things you need to know

Kriti Sanon had earlier talked about focusing on the positive aspects amid backlash over the film.

Some dialogues which viewers objected to have been altered in new prints.

The tickets prices fro Adipurush have also been slashed for a limited time frame.

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon asks people to have a good mindset

Ahead of the film's release, Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta came out to support her daughter at a screening in Mumbai. Now, she has hit back at the trolls who have criticised the film unfairly and overlooked its positive aspects. She shared a note on social media which talked about having a good mindset and vision so that the world looks beautiful.

(Geeta Sanon shares a couplet in support of team Adipurush | Image: Geeta Sanon/Instagram)

She also wrote, "Lord Ram himself has taught us to find love in Shabri's fruit and not to look at the fact that they were half eaten. One should overlook their mistakes and understand their emotions. Jai Shri Ram." Reacting to the post, Kriti's sister Nupur wrote in the comments section, "Ekdum sahi."

Kriti Sanon organises a special screening for Adipurush

Kriti Sanon has reportedly organised a screening of Adipurush for her alma mater in New Delhi on June 21. According to reports, a Delhi multiplex, with a seating capacity of 300, was booked. Living in Mumbai, she barely gets time to visit Delhi, where she originally belongs to. But Adipurush release was indeed the perfect opportunity for her to visit her roots and she made the most of it.

After Adipurush, Kriti will be seen opposite Shahid kapoor in an untitled romantic drama and in Ganapath Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff, which is an action film. She will also be seen in the multi-starrer The Crew.