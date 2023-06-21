Adipurush In Alternate Universe: AI Reimagines Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's Ramayana Looks

Prabhas starrer Adipurush, based on the mythological epic Ramayana, has been in discussion over its larger-than-life scale. As viewers continue to watch the film in cinema halls, some AI-generated images of the lead actors are also doing the rounds on social media. They are a reworked version of the characters they play in Adipurush.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush was released on June 16 and is running to a good response in theatres.

AI images of Adipurush actors as Ramayana characters are gooing viral on social media.

Treated images of actors have caught the fancy of social media users.

AI-generated photos of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan show them in different light

An AI enthusiast created a series of images that show an alterate portrayal of the lead characters in Adipurush. These images are inspired by the popular TV serial Ramayan, which originally aired in 1987. The photos depicted the main stars of the film in a different light.

(AI-generated image of Prabhas as Lord Ram | Image: Sahixd/Instagram)

(AI-generated image of Kriti Sanon as Janaki | Image: Sahixd/Instagram)

(AI-generated image of Saif Ali Khan as Ravana | Image: Sahixd/Instagram)

(AI-generated image of Lord Hanuman | Image: Sahixd/Instagram)

(AI-generated image of Sunny Singh as Lakshman | Image: Sahixd/Instagram)

Using AI technology, the social media user generated a photo of Prabhas as Lord Ram in the forest during his 14-year-long exile. Another image depicted Kriti Sanon, dressed in a saffron saree. In the picture, the actress embodied the divinity of Sita. The AI version of Sunny Singh as Lakshman showcased a simple look, similar to that of Ramayan actor Sunil Lehri. The reimagined Lord Hanuman's image, dressed in red and more muscular, was fully CGI. Saif Ali Khan wore a chest armor as Ravana.

Adipurush cast becomes AI favourites

A few days ago, another page on social media released other AI-generated images of Adipurush cast including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. The actors were reimagined as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Ravana respectively.

(AI-generated photo featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon | Image: Twitter)

(AI-generated photo featuring Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan | Image: Twitter)

Adipurush enjoyed a massive opening at the box office, earning Rs 340 crore during its opening weekend. However, the film reportedly experienced a significant drop in collections on Monday, with a staggering 75 percent decline.