KS Chithra Renders Ilayaraja's 'Vanthathe Kumgumam' Composition On His Birthday; Watch

On June 2, 2021, KS Chithra took to her official Instagram handle to send greetings to the Indian music composer and singer, Ilayaraja on his birthday. She recorded a video and prayed for the legendary composer on his birthday. She said, "many many many happy returns. You were a guru and advised me like a father". "Because of this pandemic, we can’t meet people, but on this occasion, I pray that you are generously bestowed with long life, good health, and music. May we enjoy your compositions for another 100 years", she said in the Tamil language.

In the video, the singer then went on to render several lines from his Vanthathe Kumgumam composition, the song that she had sung for the film titled Kizhakku Vassal. In the video, one can see her dressed in purple coloured saree. She flaunted her natural skin and styled her hair in a half updo. As for the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Raja sir. Happy Birthday to our beloved RAJA sir. May God bless you with a long happy healthy, and peaceful musical life. Enjoy your Birthday dear sir".

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, "Madam, you are a personification of humility! I look upon you for all mental strength and down to earth gestures. May god bless you too with good health. Happy birthday to Raja Sir". Another one wrote, "A voice that is so distinct". A netizen commented, "Wished to hear more than 4 lines.. your voice does magic Chitra ma. Gives me goosebumps. All my love and wishes to my favourite singer ever. An ardent fan from Malaysia". Another one wrote, "#soul of music #maestro #isaignani HBD Raja sir".

Ilayaraja is a nationally and internationally celebrated composer with more than 7,000 songs to his credit. He has composed songs in Hindi, and all the South Indian languages, along with western orchestras. The list of Ilayaraja's songs includes 1996's popular Priyadarshan's iconic drama, Kaalapani, Pappayude Swantham Appus, Oru Yathramozhi, Ente Sooryaputhrikku, Achuvinte Amma, and others. Ilayaraja has also bagged the National Award for the best background score for a symphony orchestra he recorded in Budapest for Hariharan's directorial 2009's drama, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja. The drama had South superstar Mammootty as the lead along with Kaniha, Manoj K Jayan, and Padmapriya.

Furthermore, popular playback singer and Carnatic musician, KS Chithra has recorded more than 25,000 songs in various languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tulu, and others, along with foreign languages such as Malay, Latin, Arabic, Sinhalese, English, and French. She has collaborated with popular composers such as AR Rahman, Hamsalekha, and Ilayaraja. The list of popular KS Chithra's songs includes En Aatha Pon Aatha, Jhoom Jhoom, Pyar Kabhi, Chumma De Chumma De, Eechambazham, Yaaro Sunlo Zara, Hridayanni Muripinche, Neethan En Desiya Geetham, and many more.

